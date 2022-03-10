Punjab election result: AAP crosses halfway mark in Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has crossed the halfway mark in Punjab as it has secured 84 seats. The halfway mark in Punjab stands at 59 seats. Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu-led Congress have secured 18 seats as of now and Parkash Singh Badal’s Shiromani Akali Dal has bagged 9 seats, as per India Today’s election dashboard.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the other hand, has only secured 4 seats while others have 2 seats in the border state. As per early trends, CM Charanjit Singh Channi is trailing behind Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate—Charanjit Singh in his traditional seat – Chamkaur Sahib.

Captain Amarinder Singh is trailing in Punjab’s Patiala constituency behind AAP’s Ajit Pal Singh Kohli, SAD’s Harpal Juneja and Congress’ Vishnu Sharma, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI) numbers.

As per the Election Commission of India's (ECI) early numbers, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is leading in CM Channi’s traditional constituency – Chamkaur Sahib.

Besides this, AAP has established its lead in Ajnala, Amargarh, Amloh, Amritsar East, Amritsar North, Amritsar South, Amritsar West, Anandpur Sahib, Atam Nagar, Attari, Baba Bakala, Balluana, Barnala, Bassi Pathana, Batala among other constituencies.

Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats began on Thursday morning amid stringent security arrangements. Prominent faces include CM Charanjit Singh Channi, AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann, Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu, former CMs Parkash Singh Badal and Captain Amarinder Singh and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

