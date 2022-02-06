Punjab elections 2022: Charanjit Singh Channi to be Congress’ CM candidate

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a virtual rally on Sunday announced that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi would be the party's CM candidate for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Last month, Gandhi had said that Congress will go to Punjab Assembly polls with a CM face and the decision on it will be taken soon after consulting party workers.

On January 18, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is looking to form its first government outside Delhi, had announced that Bhagwant Mann will be its chief ministerial candidate for the assembly polls in Punjab.

