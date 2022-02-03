Punjab elections 2022: Congress may announce Channi as CM candidate

The Congress may declare the incumbent Chief Minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi as its chief minister face for the upcoming Punjab Assembly Polls as he is reportedly leading in the Congress party survey to choose the CM candidate. India’s grand old party has now decided to record the opinions of candidates, workers and party MPs to avoid any conflict between the incumbent Chief Minister and the Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.



While Channi is leading the initial trends, the party wants to take time to announce the CM face with sufficient proof and for handling Sidhu’s displeasure, sources told news agency ANI. This survey has three questions in Punjabi and respondents have been asked to give their opinion by pressing the button on the option of their choice on the IVR.



“Party is making all these efforts because it is of the opinion the whole process should be transparent and the one who loses in the survey should not oppose the result in any manner,” a senior party member said. The leader further said that both Channi and Sidhu will have to accept the outcome of this survey as they promised so before Rahul Gandhi.



Besides this, the Congress is also consulting the general public regarding the same through an automated call system. The party aims to call ~1.5 crore people in the next 3-4 days through this automated system. Congress party coordinators are also physically reaching out to block presidents, district presidents and candidates to collect their opinions and hand them over to the party.



Also read: Here’s how social media, digital campaigns are shaping 2022 state elections