Internet services suspended in Punjab till Sunday as police detains Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh

Mobile internet services have been suspended in several districts of Punjab till Sunday afternoon, state police said after Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh was detained near Jalandhar's Nakodar on Saturday.

"All mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab shall be suspended from 18th March (12:00 hours) to 19th March (12:00 hours) in the interest of public safety," said Punjab's department of Home Affairs and Justice.

All mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking & mobile recharge) & all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab shall be suspended from 18th March (12:00 hours) to 19th March (12:00 hours) in… https://t.co/NN3LeXoRZt pic.twitter.com/z3vXg4v158 — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2023

On Saturday, Punjab Police launched a crackdown against the radical preacher and Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh. As per reports, six of his aides were detained in Jalandhar on Saturday.

Over 50 police vehicles chased the Khalistani leader and his aides in an attempt to arrest them this morning after the Punjab Police traced Singh’s latest location near Shahkot.

Some supporters of 'Waris Punjab De' chief shared some videos on social media claiming that policemen were chasing them. A video also showed Amritpal sitting in a vehicle and one of his aides could be heard saying policemen were after 'Bhai saab' (Amritpal), PTI reported.

The Punjab Police on Saturday asked people to maintain peace and harmony. "Request all citizens to maintain peace and harmony. Punjab Police is working to maintain Law & Order. Request citizens not to panic or spread fake news or hate speech," it said in a tweet.

Last month, Amritpal and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the Ajnala Police Station on the outskirts of the Amritsar city, and clashed with police for the release of one of Amritpal's aide.

During the incident, six policemen including a Superintendent of Police rank officer had suffered injuries, as per a PTI report.

Reacting to the incident, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said that these "1000 people" dont represent Punjab, and alleged that they are "funded by Pakistan" to disrupt peace in the State.

