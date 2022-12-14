'Raghuram Rajan fancies himself as next Manmohan Singh': BJP's dig at ex-RBI Governor for joining Bharat Jodo Yatra

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan has drawn criticism from the ruling BJP for joining Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Jaipur for his Bharat Jodo Yatra. BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya on Wednesday said that Rajan was a Congress appointee. In a tweet, Malviya said the former RBI governor "fancies" himself as the next Manmohan Singh. "Just that his commentary on India's economy should be discarded with disdain. It is coloured.” He also called his commentaries on the Indian economy "opportunistic".

Adding to the criticism, BJP national general secretary CT Ravi said that Rajan has joined Rahul's yatra to "repay his debt" to the "dynasty" that had made him the governor. "Raghu Ram Rajan was glorified as a great economist by the Liberals. But he turns out to be just another jewel in the court of the Fake Gandhis," CT Ravi tweeted.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from south India and is set to conclude in Kashmir by Republic Day next year, has seen several dignitaries walking down with Rahul to show their support to the grand old party. On Wednesday morning, Congress party tweeted a video showing Rajan and Rahul walking in Bhadoti of Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan this morning.

Rajan was the 23rd governor of the Reserve Bank of India and served between September 2013 and September 2016. He was often vocal against Modi government’s economic and social policies. He has advocated that India’s future lies in strengthening liberal democracy and its institutions as it is essential for achieving economic growth. He heavily criticised Modi government’s demonetisation movement and blamed him for the consequent economic slowdown.