Rahul Gandhi disqualification: Mahua Moitra flags discrepancies in BJP MP’s affidavit; calls for similar action

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra flagged discrepancies in the affidavits filed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, and filed a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Chief Election Commissioner, and Central Vigilance Commissioner. Moitra said, considering the pace of Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification, Dubey should also be taken to task as swiftly.

In the complaint, she said that there should be immediate investigation against Dubey. “Upon scrutiny, one will find that falsification of data is not an act of omission but is an act of commission that has been repeated,” she said in the complaint, also asking for action against the returning officers who accepted these affidavits by the MP.

Mahua Moitra said that lying on an affidavit is a criminal offence and faking documents is a criminal offence. “Waiting to see how quickly @LokSabhaSectt acts on this issue given its hot-footed actions on Friday. Or will it be different strokes for different folks? @ECISVEEP,” she said, in clear reference to Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as MP. Gandhi was convicted and sentenced to a jail term of 2 years for his comment, “How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?'' during a Lok Sabha election rally in Karnataka’s Kolar. He was then immediately disqualified as an MP.

Lying on affidavit is criminal offence. Faking documents is criminal offence.

Waiting to see how quickly @LokSabhaSectt acts on this issue given its hot-footed actions on Friday.



Or will it be different strokes for different folks? @ECISVEEP pic.twitter.com/9jsE0x89we March 27, 2023

The TMC MP said in the complaint that Nishikant Dubey’s educational records had serious discrepancies. According to his affidavits, Dubey was 37, 42 and 47 years of age in 2009, 2014 and 2019, making 1972 his year of birth. In his affidavits, Dubey stated that he matriculated in 1982, meaning at the age of 10. He assumed completion of graduation in 1989 at the age of 17 years, she said. She urged an investigation into his claims.

She also pointed out that Dubey claimed to have completed his MBA from Delhi University in 1993 but the university confirmed that no such student graduated in 1993. Moitra also said that Dubey would have been 21 years of age by the time he completed his part-time MBA.

The TMC MP said that according to Dubey’s affidavits, he did another MBA from Pratap University from 2013-15 while he was an MP. Moitra asked them to check his attendance to ensure that Dubey fulfilled all the attendance requirements to be a regular student.

Dubey also claimed to have completed his PhD from Pratap University between 2015 and 2018, while serving as an MP, she said, while urging them to check the genuineness.

“What is interesting is that Mr Dubey states his date of birth as 28th January 1969. If that is so, then he has chosen to lie about his age in all his affidavits,” said Mahua Moitra in the complaint.

She said that Dubey’s educational record has substantial discrepancies and urged urgent action against all involved.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Parliament a day after conviction in 2019 criminal defamation case

Also read: Rahul Gandhi might not be able to contest elections for 8 years, unless…