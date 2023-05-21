Rahul Gandhi says President should inaugurate new Parliament building, not PM

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the newly-constructed Parliament building on May 28, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday suggested that the President instead of the prime minister should inaugurate the new building.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Prime Minister Modi on Thursday and invited him to inaugurate the new Parliament building. The construction of the new Parliament is complete now and the new building symbolises the spirit of self–reliant India, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

"The President should inaugurate the new Parliament House and not the Prime Minister," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

The present building of the Parliament was completed in 1927 and is now going to be almost 100 years old. The lack of space was being experienced in this building as per the present requirements, the secretariat said. In both Houses, there was also a lack of convenient arrangements for the sitting of the MPs which was affecting the efficiency of the work of the Members.

The inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28 coincides with the birth anniversary of Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar and several opposition parties have targeted the government over it.

The Congress has branded it a "complete insult" to the country's founding fathers.

The building of Parliament, which will work to further enrich India's glorious democratic traditions and constitutional values, is also equipped with state-of-the-art facilities which will help the Members to perform their functions in a better way, the secretariat said, adding that 888 members will be able to sit in the Lok Sabha.

In the case of a joint sitting of both Houses, a total of 1,280 members can be accommodated in the Lok Sabha chamber.

The prime minister laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building on December 10, 2020.

