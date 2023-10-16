Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Modi in poll-bound Mizoram; says, 'PM more interested in Israel than Manipur'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the PM is more interested in the developments in the Israel-Hamas war than the ongoing ethnic violence in the northeastern state of Manipur.

Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to the poll-bound Mizoram. Gandhi undertook a padyatra from the Chanmari junction till the Raj Bhavan in Aizawl on Monday, covering a distance of around 2 kms. Commenting on Rahul Gandhi's visit to Mizoram, CM Zoramthanga said that the Congress leader's visit may be impactful for the Congress people but would not have much influence on the state's population as a whole.

"It's amazing to me that the Prime Minister and the Government of India are so interested in what is happening in Israel but not interested all in what is happening in Manipur, where people have been murdered, women molested and babies killed," Gandhi said. The Congress MP from Wayanad also questioned why the Prime Minister has not yet visited Manipur, while adding that the N Biren Singh-led state government is destroying the idea of Manipur.

He also mentioned his visit to the northeastern state in June and said he could not believe what he saw there. "The idea of Manipur has been destroyed by the BJP. It is no longer a state, it is now two states," Gandhi said alluding to the ethnic conflict between the Meiteis and the Kukis.

In contrast, Gandhi referred to his Kashmir-Kanyakumari Bharat Jodo Yatra and said that the much-televised campaign was all about "protecting every single religion, culture, language and tradition of this country".

Assembly polls in Mizoram

Mizoram will go to polls on November 7 along with Chhattisgarh. In the 40-member assembly, Mizo National Front won 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent in 2018. Congress won 5 seats whereas the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won one seat.

