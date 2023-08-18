Rahul Gandhi will contest from Amethi in 2024: Congress UP chief Ajay Rai

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai on Friday claimed that Rahul Gandhi will contest from Amethi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“Rahul Gandhi will definitely contest the Lok Sabha election from Amethi, the people of Amethi are here,” Rai, who was made the president of the state unit of the party in the latest reshuffle, told reporters in Varanasi.

Rahul Gandhi had represented Amethi in the Lok Sabha for 10 consecutive terms from 2004 to 2019. However, he lost the seat to Smriti Irani of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2019 elections by a margin of 55,000 seats.

Rai said that Rahul Gandhi will contest from Amethi again in the 2024 elections. He said that Rahul Gandhi is the only leader who can defeat Smriti Irani in Amethi.

Surrounded by party workers and leaders, who gathered at the airport as he arrived from Delhi, Rai said that if party national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi desires, she can contest from Varanasi or any other place.

“If Priyanka Gandhi has the desire to fight from Varanasi, every single worker will work wholeheartedly for her,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi is at present MP from Wayanad in Kerala.

Rai said unemployment, inflation, and “fear created through ED and CBI” would be the main issues in the coming general elections.

He said the party will take the message of “love” given by Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikajurn Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi to every village and every house.

He also claimed that Congress will defeat BJP in every village.

Ajay Rai's statement about Rahul Gandhi came days after Priyanka Gandhi's husband, Robert Vadra gave hints of the Gandhi scion entering electoral politics.

"She (Priyanka should be in Lok Sabha for sure. She has all the qualifications for it. She would be very good in Parliament and she deserves to be there. I hope that the Congress party accepts and plans better for her," Robert Vadra had said while speaking to news agency PTI.

Rai, an upper caste Bhumihar who had unsuccessfully contested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, was made the UP Congress chief, replacing Dalit leader Brijlal Khabri.

