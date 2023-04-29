Rahul Gandhi's counsel lists 6 grounds to seek stay on defamation conviction in Gujarat HC

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s counsel on Saturday said that there were six basic grounds based on which the politician could ask for a stay on his conviction in the defamation case. This has also led to his disqualification as an MP.

As the case hearing started today, Senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued before Justice Hemant Prachchhak that the conviction was not of moral turpitude, nor did it constitute a serious violation as defined by numerous judgements, reported Indian Express.

The judgements on which the Surat Sessions Court relied in dismissing Gandhi's plea for a stay of execution would instead benefit the Congress leader because they were for major acts including murder, abduction, and rape, Singhvi added.

Singhvi added that by rejecting Gandhi's plea for a stay of execution in this particular criminal defamation case, the court would be "rewriting" the parameters of section 389 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Singhvi also addressed the complainant, Purnesh Modi’s, jurisdiction and locus, arguing that Gandhi's statement in Kolar, Karnataka, did not invoke any identifiable class of people and that none of the three people named in the statement—Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, and Vijay Mallya—were the complainant in the case.

Singhvi argued in his submission that the defamation suit was non-maintainable since it was made "in personam" (against a specific person or persons), which precludes the court from having jurisdiction. Therefore, he contended, to hear the complaint would be to "you make a fool of the law" and "mockery of the defamation law."

In his third point, Singhvi gave examples of numerous points to argue the trial was vitiated. He claimed that the Surat court gave Gandhi the maximum punishment after barely 10 minutes of hearing on the sentencing issue.

The sentence was justified on the grounds that Gandhi had previously been cautioned by the Supreme Court for his views about the Rafale deal, he said, noting that the admonishment had occurred seven months after the speech was made in Kolar.

It was also claimed that the magistrate court had "zero prosecutable evidence" when it issued the summons in May 2019.

Singhvi then emphasised that the statements made under CrPC section 313 were recorded well after a year had passed since the complaint's filing.

Singhvi will continue to make his points in the second sitting.

The conviction of Rahul Gandhi came last month on a 2019 criminal defamation case under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code. BJP MLA Purnesh Modi had dragged Gandhi to the court over a comment he made during an election rally in Kolar, where he said, “How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?”

