Rajiv Kumar assumes charge as chief election commissioner

Former finance secretary Rajiv Kumar on Sunday took charge as the 25th chief election commissioner (CEC).

He was part of the poll panel as an election commissioner since September 1, 2020 and was appointed the CEC on Thursday.

He succeeds Sushil Chandra, who demitted office on Saturday evening.

The immediate task before the new CEC will be to conduct the President and the Vice President elections due shortly. The 2024 Lok Sabha polls and several assembly elections will be held under his watch.