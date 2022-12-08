Rajkot West Election Results 2022: BJP's Dr Darshita Shah leads in ex-CM Vijay Rupani's seat

Rajkot West Election Results 2022: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Dr Darshita Shah is leading from the constituency. In 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, Rajkot West - which is part of the state’s assembly constituency - recorded 42.99 percent of voters exercising their rights. Rajkot West comes under the Rajkot district of Gujarat State.

In 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, a total of 4.91 crore electors recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

Key candidates who contested from Rajkot West constituency in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections are Mansukhbhai Kalariya (INC), Dinesh Joshi (AAP), Darshita Shah (BJP) along with several other independent candidates.

In the previous assembly elections, Vijay Rupani of the BJP won the seat by defeating Indranil Rajguru of the INC with a margin of 53,755 votes in 2017. In the same year, the Rajkot West constituency had 31,6710 voters, which includes 16,1268 males and 15,5439 females. The constituency also had 3 third-gender voters. In terms of voter turnout, the Rajkot West assembly constituency saw 59.983 per cent of people exercise their rights in 2017, according to the Election Commission of India.

West assembly constituency falls under the Rajkot Lok sabha constituency. In the 2019’s Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Kundaria Mohanbhai Kalyanjibhai won from Rajkot Lok Sabha Seat with 36,8407 votes and defeated Congress candidate Kagathara Lalitbhai.

(With input from agencies)

