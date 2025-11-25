Ram Mandir effect: Ayodhya's tourism economy likely to generate Rs 18,000 crore revenue by 2028

PM Narendra Modi hoisted a sacred flat to mark completion of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya today. With Ayodhya becoming a centre of spiritualism, religious tourism has emerged as the main source of revenue for the government. In a conversation with Business Today, market expert Tapan Doshi says Ayodhya is going to be a major hub for tourism.

With the completion of construction of the Shri Ram temple, the tourism economy will get a booster. There is an expectation that Ayodhya's tourism economy is likely to generate Rs 18,000 crore by 2028.

Ayodhya is already witnessing a tourism boom as millions of visitors continue to arrive to experience the Ram Mandir and the city's spiritual heritage as well. According to officials, the rapid tourism growth in Ayodhya will play a major role in helping Uttar Pradesh to achieve its $1 trillion economy target.

Indian Hotels, ITC, small or medium sized hotel companies are also announcing their hotel chains there and FMV also is going to go up.

This will actually bring extra revenue to all these hotel industry. The ticket booking for Ayodhya is also getting a boost and more and more trains and buses are plying toward the city. The whole economy of Ayodhya is getting a boost from Ram Mandir.

It's a win-win situation for the whole tourism, says Tapan adding that this will continue as the impact of Ayodhya as a tourism destination will grow from here.

The temple town witnessed an unprecedented rise in visitor numbers already exceeding 22 crore by mid-October 2025, a significant rise from the 16.44 crore in 2024.