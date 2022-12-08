Rampur bypoll election results 2022: SP leader Asim Raja is leading as per official trends

Rampur bypoll election result 2022: The Rampur Sadar assembly seat will see a close fight between Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Akash Saxena against Samajwadi Party's (SP) Asim Raza, Azam Khan's close aide.

Live Updates:

Samajwadi Party leader Asim Raja is leading as per official trends.

BJP takes a lead in Rampur.

Counting for Rampur bypoll election results 2022 began on Thursday morning.

Voting for the by-election to Rampur Sadar assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh was held on December 5. Bypolls in the Rampur Sadar was necessitated after SP MLA Azam Khan was disqualified following his conviction. Khan was disqualified after a court awarded him three-year imprisonment in a 2019 hate speech case.

Rampur Assembly Constituency:

In the 2017 Assembly election, Mohammad Azam Khan of SP won the seat by defeating Shiv Bahadur Saxena of BJP. Meanwhile, BSP's Tanveer Ahmad Khan followed right after the BJP with a slight difference of about 1,000 votes. BJP's win, however, was considerably large as it won with a margin of over 46,000 votes.

Besides, Mohammad Azam Khan was also the winner in the 2012 assembly election results with a margin of over 63,000 votes, followed by BJP's Tanveer Ahmad Khan.

Mohammad Azam Khan has emerged as one of the most popular faces from the seat, winning Assembly elections in 2022, 2017, 2012, 2007, 2002, 1993, 1991, 1989, 1985, and 1980. Azam Khan also won the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 from Rampur.

Can the SP bank on Azam Khan's popularity and secure a win for Asim Raza or will it be a win for BJP this time?

