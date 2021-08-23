Resolve tech issues related to tax filing portal by Sept 15: Sitharaman tells Infosys

The Finance Minister took a meeting with Salil Parekh, MD & CEO Infosys, on Monday to convey the deep "disappointment and concerns" of the government and the taxpayers about the continuing glitches in the e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department even after two and half months since its launch.

She sought an explanation from Infosys for the repeated issues faced by taxpayers.

Ministry of Finance emphasised that there is a need for putting in more resources and efforts on the part of Infosys so the much-delayed delivery of agreed services is ensured. He was also sensitised on the difficulties the taxpayers were facing and the problems arising on account of the delays in the functioning of the portal.

The Finance Minister demanded the issues faced by taxpayers on current functionalities of the portal should be resolved by the team by 15th September 2021, so that taxpayers and professionals can work seamlessly on the portal.

Parekh said he and his team are doing everything to ensure the smooth functioning of the portal. He said over 750 team members are working on this project and Pravin Rao COO of Infosys is personally overseeing this project. He said Infosys is working expeditiously to ensure a glitch-free experience for the taxpayers on the portal.

