Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj gets additional charge of Corporate Affairs Secy

Revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj has been given additional charge of secretary at the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Tarun Bajaj was appointed as the revenue secretary under the Ministry of Finance in April 2021. He has primarily worked in the field of finance and industry for the government.

Earlier, Bajaj was given the additional charge of economic affairs secretary till August 12, as per a government circular. He belongs to the Indian Administrative Service, 1988 batch, Haryana Cadre

Bajaj, before joining the Department of Economic Affairs, worked as Joint Secretary and Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister from April 2015 to April 2020. He has served as Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs in 2014-15 and as a Director and Joint Secretary in the Department of Financial Services from 2006 to 2011.

Bajaj has over 31 years of experience in Administration, Management and Public Policy. He has primarily worked in the areas of Finance and Industry. Tarun Bajaj has also served on the Boards of SIDBI, Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, New India Assurance Company, United India Insurance Company.

Few days back Odisha cadre IAS officer Rajesh Verma as Secretary at Rashtrapati Bhavan to President Droupadi Murmu. In the past, Verma has also served as the Principal Secretary to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Principal Secretary of Energy Department, Government of Odisha.