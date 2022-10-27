Rishi Sunak vs Liz Truss: Was the Indian-origin kid a better student?

Liz Truss, 47, is five years elder to Rishi Sunak, the man who first lost the UK prime ministership to her but then snatched it back 45 days later. When she was studying Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Merton College in Oxford in 1996, Sunak was a few years away from pursuing the same course but in a different college.

The developments in the last few weeks have proven Sunak has a far better grip on economics than Truss. Despite many frowning over Sunak's wealth, there's largely a consensus that he is a much better fit than Truss to lead Britain out the current economic crisis.

So, what makes Sunak more qualified?

Sunak was a student of the exclusive public school, Winchester College, Oxford University and Stanford University. He pursued Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Lincoln College in Oxford University in 2001. He pursued an MBA from Stanford University where he was a Fullbright scholar in 2006. “That experience changed my life and as a result I am passionate about ensuring everybody has access to a great education. I have been a school governor, a board member of a large youth club, and have always volunteered my time to education programmes that spread opportunity,” he said.

The new PM was the head boy in Winchester, and reportedly waited tables at a joint in Southampton during his summer holidays. Before Winchester, he was enrolled in the Stroud School in Romsey. The school congratulated the newly-appointed PM. “We congratulate former Head Boy, Rishi Sunak, on becoming Prime Minister. We hope that his education at Stroud, King Edward VI Preparatory School will have given him the foundations to lead through challenging times with integrity and compassion. We wish him every success and a Happy Diwali,” it said.

Later, Sunak worked as an analyst at Goldman Sachs and found an investment firm. “I have been fortunate to enjoy a successful business career. I co-founded a large investment firm, working with companies from Silicon Valley to Bangalore. Then I used that experience to help small and entrepreneurial British companies grow successfully. From working in my mum’s tiny chemist shop to my experience building large businesses, I have seen first-hand how politicians should support free enterprise and innovation to ensure our future prosperity,” he said.

Liz Truss too was a student of Philosophy, Politics and Economics but at Merton College in Oxford. She was active in Liberal Democrats politics and was the president of the Oxford University Liberal Democrats. She was also the national executive committee of Liberal Democrat Youth and Students (LDYS).

Truss had worked with Shell, and is a qualified Chartered Management Accountant. She worked with Cable & Wireless, where she rose to the ranks of Economic Director.

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss’ economics

Despite a rather similar curve when it came to education, the economic policies of the two British leaders are on opposite ends of the spectrum. Sunak reinstated a moratorium on fracking for shale gas that was lifted by Truss, and is reviewing the ex-PM’s plans for large-scale deregulation of the economy. Truss had also unveiled a package of unfunded tax cuts that spooked the financial markets over the possibility of increasing debt, driving the pound to record lows. The Bank of England was forced to intervene and bought 65 billion pounds of government debt to stop an economic crisis.

The newly-appointed prime minister is seen as a safe bet to steer the British economy out of troubled waters. In fact, in a speech in London, Sunak had said, “After 12 months of turbulence, after a rolling news buffet, an all-you-can eat story extravaganza… boring is back.”

Liz Truss’ policies, however, did not come unannounced. Tax cuts were part of her poll promises, but Sunak had warned against immediate tax cuts and called it an act of self-sabotage. But Chief Secretary of the Treasury, Simon Clarke, said that British households cannot wait for years for a tax cut. Following internal criticism, Sunak had said that he would cut taxes by 20 per cent by the end of the decade, unlike Truss who said she would cut taxes on the first day at the job.

UK PM Rishi Sunak has brought in people from different wings of the Conservative Party for his Cabinet. He removed many of Truss government’s members but also retained several figures including Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace. He also reinstated Home Secretary Suella Braverman who had resigned a day before Truss, over a controversy surrounding sending a sensitive government email from a private account.

Amid the economic tumult, there was a growing clamour that credited Sunak for having a better grip on economics.

