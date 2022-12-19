‘Same-sex marriage unacceptable’: BJP MP Sushil Modi says it will 'harm delicate balance of personal laws'

BJP MP Sushil Modi claimed that same-sex marriages are unacceptable and activists and some left-liberals are trying to change the nation's culture.

“In India, same-sex marriage is neither recognised nor accepted in any uncodified personal law like the Muslim Personal Law or any codified statutory laws. Same sex marriage would cause complete havoc with a delicate balance of personal laws in the country,” Modi said in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament.

He added that a subject of such importance to society that requires a discussion in both the Parliament and the general public cannot be decided by two judges alone.

He brought up the matter during the Zero Hour and pleaded the judiciary not to issue any orders that go against the national ethos. He urged the government to make a compelling case in court against same-sex unions.

The Supreme Court recently granted the government until January 6, 2023 to respond to two petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages in India.

India's top court had overturned an anti-homosexuality law from the colonial era was overturned in 2018.