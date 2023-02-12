'Shameful': Jaya Bachchan slammed for pointing finger at Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

A recent video of veteran Bollywood actress and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan is doing rounds on social media. In the video, Bachchan can be seen pointing her finger at Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar as he asks people to take their seats.



The video is widely being shared on the internet, with many calling the act "shameful" and "rude".



"Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan's behavior is shameful," said BJP's Ajay Sehrawat on Twitter.





Senior advisor of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Kanchan Gupta said the video reminded him of the occasion when the UPA was in power and Jaya Bachchan commented harshly on the Nehru clan.



"Amitabh Bachchan rushed to apologise and issues a hand-wringing statement that ended with “वो राजा हैं, हम रंक हैं।” (They are rulers, we are commoners.)," he said in the tweet.

Reminded of the occasion when Jaya Bachchan commented harshly on Nehru clan. UPA was in power.

Amitabh Bachchan rushed to apologise and issued a hand-wringing statement that ended with “वो राजा हैं, हम रंक हैं।” (They are rulers, we are commoners.)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State Secretary Nagothu Ramesh Naidu asked, "What exactly Ms Jaya Bachchan wanted to do while pointing the finger at the Vice President in Rajya Sabha?"

Not just BJP leaders, but even other social media users slammed Bachchan and took a jibe at her for being 'rude' to the paparazzi at several occasions.



"Jaya Bachchan again showing her arrogance and crossing all maryada ki Rekha in Parliament," a user tweeted.



"Does this behaviour of #JayaBachchan also come under #Feminism and #womenempowerment?" asked another.



"Look at the arrogant Jaya Bachchan's gesture towards Rajya Sabha Chairman... How sick...And then they say Democracy is in danger," a Twitter user wrote.



"...but the speaker was not clicking her pics," stated a user.

The viral video is from the Rajya Sabha proceeding on February 9, 2023.

