Shikaripura Elections 2023: BY Vijayendra, son of stalwart Yediyurappa, leading, independent Nagaraja Gowda next in line

Karnataka Elections 2023 Shikaripura constituency: B Y Vijayendra, the son of former chief minister and stalwart BS Yediyurappa, has taken an early leading in the Shikaripura assembly constituency after the first few rounds of counting. Shikaripura constituency is the family seat of Yediyurappa. The constituency, which is situated in the Shimoga district, is the only assembly segment in Karnataka that the BJP has won consistently.

The constituency, once represented by former CM BS Yediyurappa, will now see a close contest between his son, BJP candidate BY Vijayendra, Sudhakar Shetty from the Janata Dal (Secular) and GB Malatesha from the Congress. S P Nagaraja Gowda, a Congress rebel, is contesting as an independent candidate.

The Congress is headed for a clear majority in Karnataka and appears on course to wrest power from the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress crossed the halfway mark around 2 PM and after six hours of counting, it was ahead in 137 seats. The saffron party, which was trying to retain its power in the only southern state, was leading in 63 seats. Meanwhile, the JD(S), which was wishing to be the kingmaker in case of a hung assembly, was ahead in 20 seats.

Failing to meet up to the expectations, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said the BJP has “not been able to make the mark”. He conceded defeat as Congress was leading in 136 of the 224 Karnataka Assembly seats, which was way above the magic number of 113. The BJP is ahead in 64, according to latest trends on the Election Commission website. The JD-S, which was hoping to be kingmaker, was leading in 20 seats.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said: “I thank and congratulate people of Karnataka, party workers and leaders.”

He added: "We didn't fight this battle using hatred," he says while speaking to reporters after Congress' massive win in Karnataka. "Karnataka mein Nafrat ki bazaar band hui hai, Mohabbat ki dukaan khuli hai."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on party's thumping victory in #KarnatakaPolls

Yediyurappa successfully won the seat eight times since 1983. In the 2018 elections, Yeddiyurappa defeated Malatesh of Congress with a significant margin of 35,397 votes.

Since its formation in 1980, the BJP has lost the constituency only twice. In 1999, Yediyurappa lost to a Congress candidate even after getting more than 45 per cent votes. The second time was in 2013, when Yediyurappa rebelled and floated the Karnataka Jantha Paksha (KJP).

Yediyurappa and Vijayendra have been upbeat about the prospects of BJP retaining the seat.

Before the elections, Vijayendra said: “Party has given me an opportunity to contest from Shikaripura, I'm campaigning and interacting with people with ease. There is nothing to worry as my father and elder brother B Y Raghavendra (Shivamogga MP) have done lots of developmental work here. Also we have a strong team of ‘Karayakartas’ here, there is no boundary to their affection. Based on all these I will win."

The constituency has a total of 1,84,956 voters, including general voters, NRI voters, and service voters. The number of male general voters is 93,983, female general voters are 90,958.

Shikaripura is dominated by people from the Lingayat community, followed by Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Muslims. The Banjara community has supported Yediyurappa. Even Lingayat voters, who account for 20 per cent of the total, have strong faith in the father-son duo.



