Shinde-led Shiv Sena MLAs to leave for a neighbouring state of Maharashtra on Wednesday

Dissident Shiv Sena MLAs and a group of independent legislators, led by Eknath Shinde, who have been camping at a hotel here since June 22, will leave for a neighbouring state of Maharashtra later on Wednesday, official sources said.



A chartered flight will depart from the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati in the afternoon with the MLAs, they said.



"It will leave around 3 pm from Guwahati," the sources told PTI.



Asked about the destination, they said it is likely to be a neighbouring state" of Maharashtra.

