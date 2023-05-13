Watch: Snake enters BJP office in Shiggaon as vote counting progresses in Karnataka

Karnataka election 2023: A snake was found at the BJP camp office premises in Shiggaon, where Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai is running for re-election for the fourth time straight.

According to ANI updates, the snake was seen crawling in the lawn. It was later rescued, and the building premises were secured amid the CM's presence.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH A snake which had entered BJP camp office premises in Shiggaon, rescued; building premises secured amid CM's presence pic.twitter.com/1OgyLLs2wt — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

Karnataka elections LIVE updates:

In a major setback for the BJP, the Congress has crossed the majority mark of 113 in Karnataka. It is currently leading on 117 seats while BJP is ahead on 80-plus seats. The JDS and BJP have taken a big hit. Congress is leading with a vote share of 43.2%, followed by the BJP at 41.6%. JD(S) has taken a major hit in its vote share at 9.49% of the votes at 9 AM.

Read here for more: Karnataka Election Result 2023 LIVE

Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar is leading in Kanakapura by about 6,000 votes against BJP leader and Minister R Ashoka.

Laxman Savadi, who recently joined Congress from BJP, is leading in Athani. He is fighting against BJP's Mahesh Kumathalli. Congress' Jagadish Shettar is currently trailing in Hubli-Dharwad Central. He was earlier with the BJP but switched to Congress ahead of the assembly election.

Watch: Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023 Today: Counting day time, key constituencies, key candidates, constituency-wise results