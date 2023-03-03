Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital due to fever

Congress MP Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Ganga Ram hospital because she was suffering from fever.

She is currently going through tests and treatment. Gandhi is under the care of Dr Arup Basu , Sr Consultant Department of Chest Medicine and his team.

"Gandhi is under observation and undergoing investigations. Her condition is stable," the bulletin added.

She was admitted to the hospital on Thursday, PTI quoted a spokesperson of the hospital as saying.

D S Rana, Chairman, Trust Society, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said Gandhi has been admitted to the hospital under the supervision of Arup Basu, senior consultant, Department of Chest Medicine, and his team, "on account of fever".

This is the second time she has been hospitalised in 2023. Gandhi was hospitalised in a Delhi hospital in January for treatment of a viral respiratory infection.

According to Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, “Mrs. Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson, UPA has been admitted to our hospital today. She has been admitted in Department of Chest Medicine under the care of Dr. Arup Basu and his team. Mrs. Gandhi has been admitted for observation and treatment of a viral respiratory infection.”

Recently, Former Congress President Gandhi, party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with husband Robert Vadra joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Also Read: Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital over respiratory infection