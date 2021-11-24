Sought withdrawal of decision extending BSF jurisdiction: Mamata Banerjee on meet with PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital to discuss various state-related issues.

After the meeting, Banerjee said she spoke with the prime minister about the Centre's decision to extend the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) and demanded that the decision be withdrawn.

Last month, the Centre had extended the jurisdiction of BSF, authorising it to undertake search, seizure and arrest within 50 km stretch from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam as against 15 km earlier.

Banerjee and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi have been opposing this move.

Also Read: Dream11 parent company raises $840 mn at a valuation of $8 bn

The chief minister also said that she spoke to the prime minister about the political violence in BJP-ruled Tripura. She also invited him for inauguration of the Global Business Summit to be held in West Bengal next year.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's Office tweeted about the meeting with a picture of both the leaders.

Banerjee also said that the Trinamool Congress is ready to extend help if Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav needs any for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls.

She said she will also meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar during her visit to Mumbai on November 30-December 1.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Blockchain gaming platform OneTo11 partners with FireStarter to launch governance token