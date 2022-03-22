scorecardresearch
SP leader Akhilesh Yadav resigns as Lok Sabha MP; will retain MLA seat in UP

Yadav had won the Karhal assembly seat in the recently-held assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Besides him, SP has four other members in the Lok Sabha, including his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday submitted his resignation as Lok Sabha member from Azamgarh to Speaker Om Birla. However, the minister will continue in politics as an MLA from Karhal assembly, news agency ANI reported citing SP top sources.

Yadav had won the Karhal assembly seat in the recently-held assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Besides him, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has four other members in the Lok Sabha, including his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

UP ELECTION RESULT

In the Uttar Pradesh election of 2022, the BJP won 255 seats while the Samajwadi Party won 111. Hence, the BJP won a majority and has retained power in the state.

In the 2017 election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies had won 312 of the state’s 403 Assembly constituencies.

