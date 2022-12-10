Sukhvinder Sukhu becomes Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh: 5 things to know about him

Congress has finally named Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as the next Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.



Five things to know about Sukhvinder Sukhu

1. Being a four-time MLA from Nadaun, Sukhvinder Sukhu is a lawyer and has emerged through the Congress wing National Student Union of India (NSUI) ranks.

2. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was an activist at Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, and had led the NSUI state unit in the late 1980s.

3. Sukhu was the president of the state Youth Congress in the 2000s after graduation.

4. He won the municipal election twice in Shimla and was secretary of the state unit in 2008. Sukhu eventually managed to get to the top of the state unit.



