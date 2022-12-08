Surat West Election Results 2022: BJP's Purnesh Modi leads with 6,834 votes; AAP candidate trails

Surat West Election Result 2022: Bharatiya Janata Party's Purneshbhai Modi is leading in India's diamond city as of now. Purneshbhai Modi is leading with 6,834 votes as of now whereas Aam Aadmi Party's Moxesh Sanghvi is trailing and has secured 916 votes so far. The counting of votes is underway to decide the fate of 833 candidates. Surat West is a part of India’s diamond city Surat and has historically been a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) turf. In the 2022 Gujarat elections, BJP’s Purneshbhai Ishwarlal Modi, Congress’ Sanjay Patwa, and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Moxesh Sanghvi will fight it out to win Surat West.

Gujarat elections were conducted across two phases on December 1 (phase 1) and December 5 (phase 2) respectively. Total 2.51 crore voters decided the fate of 833 candidates in the fray.

Surat West electoral trends before 2022

In 2017 assembly elections, BJP’s Purneshbhai Modi clinched Surat West with 1,11,615 votes and a vote share of 74.27 per cent, followed closely by Congress’ Iqbal Patel. Patel secured 33,733 votes and a vote share of 22.45 per cent. It was a tug of war between the BJP and the Congress in 2012 as well. While BJP’s Kishor Vankawala got 99,099 votes and a vote share of 74.26 per cent, Congress’ Ushaben Patel got 29,368 votes and a vote share of 22.01 per cent.

It remains to be seen whether the BJP is able to maintain its hold on Gujarat or does the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) make substantial inroads into the state.

