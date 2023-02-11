'Those who believe in Tipu Sultan...': Amit Shah asks Karnataka not to vote for Congress, JD(S)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the Congress and the JD(S) believed in 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan and that the two parties cannot do anything good for Karnataka, while hailing the ruling BJP, which was inspired by 16th-century Tuluva queen of Ullal Rani Abbakka Chowta, for a prosperous rule in the state.



Additionally, Shah claimed that Congress was dishonest and had exploited Karnataka as an "Automated Teller Machine (ATM) for the Gandhi family" in order to raise money.



"When I have come here, let me ask you. Should people vote for the JD(S) and Congress who believe in Tipu or the BJP which has faith in Rani Abbakka?" Shah asked people.



The Union Minister for Home and Cooperation visited Puttur to mark the golden jubilee of the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative Limited (CAMPCO) in Dakshina Kannada district.



"Who should form the next government in Karnataka -- the BJP, which is a team of patriots led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi or a corrupt Congress, which used Karnataka as an ATM for the Gandhi family?" Shah asked the crowd.



The senior BJP leader claimed that the JD(S) and Congress will not benefit Karnataka in any way. According to the Union Home Minister, "Karnataka benefited whenever there was a BJP government."



According to Shah, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa is remembered for his pro-farmer policies by farmers all over the nation. He continued, "Because Bengaluru developed under his leadership, Yediyurappa is remembered by the entire nation."

