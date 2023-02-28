TMC Twitter profile hacked! Account sends out tweets about crypto, NFT

The official Trinamool Congress (TMC) Twitter account was hacked on Tuesday. The profile picture on the account was changed from the TMC party symbol to the logo of Yuga Labs. Yuga Labs is a US-based blockchain technology company that develops NFTs and digital collectibles. The company also specialises in crypto and digital media.

Ever since the account was hacked, there have been tweets promoting NFT collections made by Yuga Labs. Meanwhile, party sources have told India Today that they are trying to resolve this issue.

This, however, is not the first such instance as the official Twitter account of YSR Congress was also hacked in December last year. The Twitter bio was changed to NFT millionaire and the display photo was changed to a picture from Bored Ape Yacht Club collection.

(With inputs from Indrajit Kundu)