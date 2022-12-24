'It's not Modi govt. It's Ambani-Adani govt': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre from Red Fort

As Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the national capital on Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is creating a divide between Hindus and Muslims to divert the attention from the real issues.

Gandhi also added that it is not "Narendra Modi's government" but it is "Ambani and Adani government", news agency ANI reported.

Delhi | It is not Narendra Modi's government. It is Ambani and Adani government. Hindu-Muslim is being done to divert attention from the real issues. Today degree holder youths are selling 'pakoras': Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/7JV2FPmBs1 — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2022

He said that degree holder youths of the country are selling pakoras.

Earlier today, Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi amidst calls by the Health Minister to follow Covid protocols.

Several Congress leaders from former party chief Sonia Gandhi, to party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with husband Robert Vadra joined Rahul Gandhi on the yatra.

Senior party leaders including Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera, Randeep Surjewala, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja, were also seen walking alongside Rahul Gandhi in the national capital.

Interestingly, actor Kamal Haasan also joined the yatra in Delhi.

"Many people ask me why I'm here. I'm here as an Indian. My father was a Congressman. I had various ideologies and started my own political party but when it comes to the country, all political party lines have to blur. I blurred that line and came here," ANI quoted the actor.

Earlier, the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in a letter, said that Covid guidelines must be strictly followed during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the use of mask, sanitiser be implemented. Moreover, the letter added that only vaccinated people must participate in the yatra.

Furthermore, Mandaviya also mentioned in the letter that if the Covid-19 protocols are not possible, then the Bharat Jodo Yatra should be postponed in the national interest, taking note of the public health emergency.

