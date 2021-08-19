Traffic offenders to get e-challan in 15 days as govt tightens rules

Vehicles found violating traffic rules will now be issued challans within 15 days of recording any offence electronically.

The traffic enforcement agencies across states will send e-challans to offenders in keeping with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH)'s latest modification to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules allowing electric monitoring of traffic violations as well as enforcement of rules.

Furthermore, the state government and concerned agencies must notify people regarding the installation of CCTV cameras, speed detection cameras etc. for recording traffic rule violations, as per the new norms notified by the road transport ministry under the amended Motor Vehicles Act.

Also Read: UK relaxes travel curbs for Indian passengers from today, no mandatory quarantine for fully vaccinated

"The notice of offence shall be sent within fifteen days of the occurrence of the offence and the electronic record collected by way of electronic monitoring should be stored till the disposal of challan," the ministry said.

The state governments have been directed to ensure the devices and appropriate warning signs are conspicuously placed at high-risk or high-density stretches on all state highways, national highways and other critical junctions in major cities where populace is over 1 million.

The ministry stated that the amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act is aimed at reducing number of traffic violations across the country and bringing transparency in enforcement of traffic rules.

There are around 132 cities mentioned in the notification, which make the cut for such electronic monitoring. Maharashtra tops the list with a maximum of 19 such cities, followed by 17 in Uttar Pradesh, and 13 in Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read: Traffic violations in Noida saw an increase of 532% from previous year to Rs 14 crore in 2019

"The electronic enforcement devices include speed camera, closed-circuit television camera, speed gun, body wearable camera, dashboard camera, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), weigh-in machine (WIM) and any such other technology specified by the State Government," the ministry added.

The e-challan system is already in place across many cities, comprising Delhi, where the notice is sent to owner of the vehicle found violating traffic rules.

The ministry now aims at increasing the ambit of the amended rules to more places and making it more effective by means of devices such as dashboard cameras or body wearable cameras to record the offence.