Tripura election results: BJP crosses halfway mark in early trends, big setback for Left-Congress

Tripura election results: The ruling BJP has crossed halfway mark in early trends, with leads on 35-plus seats while the Congress-Left alliance is struggling to touch double digits. Pradyot Deb Barma's Tipra Motha Party, which is contesting for the first time, is leading on five seats. The counting of votes, which began at 8 am, is currently underway. The EC first took postal ballots for counting and then began counting of votes in EVMs.

Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya Election Result 2023 Live Updates

In Tripura, the BJP is expected to retain power for the second consecutive term. In the state, the saffron party is contesting in alliance with the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) of Prem Kumar Reang.

The BJP is contesting on 55 seats while the rest is with the IPFT. As per exit polls, the saffron party is favoured to win from 29 to 40 seats while the Congress-Left is projected to win 6 to 11 seats and TMP may bag 9 to 17 seats.

As per India Today-Axis My India, BJP is likely to win 36-45 seats while Congress-Left may have to settle with 6-11 and Barma's Tipra Motha 9-16.