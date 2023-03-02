Tripura election results Live Updates: BJP set to return to power as leads extend to 35 seats

Tripura election results: The ruling BJP is back in control with its leads now extending to 35 seats, the halfway mark to form the government in Tripura. The Congress-Left alliance is now ahead on 14 seats. Pradyot Deb Barma's Tipra Motha Party, which is contesting for the first time, is leading on 10 seats. He may play the kingmaker's role if the saffron party slip below the majority mark. The BJP is leading in Western, South, and North Tripura Tipra Motha is ahead in the ST-dominated region, which has 20 seats. Of these, Tipra Motha is ahead on 11 seats.

Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland Election Results 2023 Live Updates

- With the lead now extending to over 30 seats, the BJP is set to return to power in Tripura for the second consecutive term.

Key candidates to watch out for in Tripura

CM Manik Saha (BJP) - Town Borodowali

Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma (BJP) - Charilam

BJP chief Rajiv Bhattacharjee - Banamalipur

Former CPIM state general secretary Jitendra Choudhury - Sabroom

Union minister Pratima Bhoumik (BJP) - Dhanpur



- Chief Minister Manik Saha is leading in the Town Bardowali seat over his nearest Congress rival Ashish Kumar Saha by 344 votes.

- Senior Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman is ahead of BJP's Papia Dutta by 1,670 votes in Agartala.

- BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee is trailing by over 300 votes in the Banamalipur

- In the Khayerpur seat, CPI(M)'s Pabitra Kar is leading by around 3,000 votes against assembly speaker Ratan Chakraborty of the BJP.

- CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury is ahead by 660 votes against BJP's incumbent MLA Sankar Roy in the Sabroom constituency.

- As per ECI, BJP is leading on 17 seats, Tipra Motha is ahead on 11 seats, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is leading on 6 seats, and Congress is ahead on 4 seats.

- Congress candidate Sudip Roy Barman is leading from the Agartala constituency with a margin of 3668 votes in early trends.

- If current trends hold true, Pradyot Deb Barman's Tipra Motha can play the kingmaker's role. The party is ahead on 13 seats, and the BJP has fallen below the majority mark. It will need support from other parties to form the government.

- Tipra Motha is the clear winner in the Tribal area, with leads on 11 of 20 seats.

- Tripura BJP president Rajiv Bhattacharjee is trailing by 493 votes in the Banamalipur constituency.

In Tripura, the BJP is expected to retain power for the second consecutive term. In the state, the saffron party is contesting in alliance with the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) of Prem Kumar Reang.

The BJP is contesting on 55 seats while the rest is with the IPFT. As per exit polls, the saffron party is favoured to win from 29 to 40 seats while the Congress-Left is projected to win 6 to 11 seats and TMP may bag 9 to 17 seats.

As per India Today-Axis My India, BJP is likely to win 36-45 seats while Congress-Left may have to settle with 6-11 and Barma's Tipra Motha 9-16.