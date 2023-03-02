Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of votes in three northeastern states today

Counting of votes in three northeastern states– Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya will take place today. The elections in Nagaland and Meghalaya took place on February 27 whereas polling took place in Tripura on February 16 in a single phase. These states have more than 62.8 lakh voters combined including 31.47 lakh women, 97,000 electors over the age of 80, and 31,700 PwD voters. Around 1.76 lakh first-time voters participated in the elections in Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya. The BJP which is a part of the coalition government in all three states is eyeing a victory in Tripura and a comeback in Nagaland and Meghalaya. The Left, on the other hand, fought in these elections with arch-rivals Congress.

Key candidates to watch out for in these elections are Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Mukul Sangma, James Sangma, and Ernest Mawrie in Meghalaya; Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Kuzholuzo Neinu, Taditui Rangkau Zeliang, and Khriehu Liezetsu in Nagaland; and Chief Minister Manik Saha, Papia Datta, Rajib Bhattacharjee, and Jitendra Chowdhury in Tripura.

