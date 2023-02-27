Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland Exit Poll Results Live Updates: Congress might win one seat in Nagaland, 6 in Meghalaya

Exit Poll Results: India Today - Axis My India exit poll results showed that BJP is going to win in Tripura by a margin of 36 to 45 seats. Notably, the majority mark in the 60-seat assembly is 31. On Februray 16, Tripura went to polls.
"The overall picture that exit poll projects is very positive outcome for the BJP," BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao tells India Today
Congress is likely to get the least number of seats in Nagaland, Meghalaya
The India Today Exit polls are showing that the Congress could be heading for its biggest setback in the northeast, winning only one seat in Nagaland, and six in Meghalaya, where it was the single-largest party last time.
"Will do better than what we did last time," says Meghalaya CM Sangma Conrad
The National People's Party is projected to win the most seats in Meghalaya. The India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted that BJP might win 18-24 seats of the 60 seats for the party. In an interaction with India Today TV, Conrad said that his party is expected to do better this time than last elections.
BJP looks to retain Tripura, Mamata Banerjee's chances dim, shows India Today-Axis My India exit polls
India Today Exit Polls results are showing that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might retain the state of Tripura. In the 60-member House, the ruling party is likely to get 36-45 seats. The newly launched party, Tipra Motha led by royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, is set to get 9-16 seats. The Left-Congress alliance might get 6-11 seats.
Meghalaya exit polls: NPP ahead in Meghalaya, BJP to get 4-8 seats
According to India Today-Axis My India poll, Conrad Sangma's NPP is likely to emerge as the single largest party with 18-24 seats.
NPP: 18-24 seats
Congress: 6-12 seats
BJP: 4-8 seats
Others: 4-8
Nagaland exit poll results: India Today-Axis My India poll predicts NDPP winning
NDPP+: 49
Congress: 10
NPF: 13
Others: 28
Nagaland Exit Polls: BJP ahead in Nagaland
The BJP+NDPP is expected to win 38 to 48 seats in the Nagaland Assembly elections, predicted India Today-Axis My India exit poll.
BJP-IPFT alliance likely to get 45 per cent of the vote share in Tripura
The India Today-My Axis India exit poll showed that the BJP-IPFT alliance is expected to garner 45 per cent of the vote share, while the Left-Congress together are likely to get 32 per cent of the vote share.
Manik Saha leading CM race, predicts India Today Exit Poll
27 per cent of people who took part in the exit poll want Manik Saha to be the Tripura chief minister.
