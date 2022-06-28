Udaipur murder: Internet snapped, curfew imposed in 7 police stations; Gehlot calls for peace

The situation remains tense in the town of Udaipur in Rajasthan following the gruesome murder of a tailor in broad daylight.

With the widespread distribution of a video of the crime on social media, shops have been closed, the police are on high alrt, and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed for peace in the state.

Moreover, following the chaos, a curfew has been imposed in 7 police station areas of Udaipur from 8 pm, said collector.

Udaipur Collector Tarachand Meena issued the order to impose curfew in seven police station areas of Dhan Mandi, Ghanta Ghar, Hathi Pole, Amba Mata, Suraj Pole, Bhupalpura and Savina police stations.

The curfew will be in force from 8 pm on Tuesday till further orders, according to the order. However, those engaged in essential services, students appearing in exams and staff engaged in examination process will be exempted.

Earlier, the state government ordered temporary suspension of internet services for the next 24 hours in the district.

According to reports, one of the two assailants believed to be responsible for the murder, who was later identified as Riyaz attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other recorded the crime on his mobile phone.

Soon after, they posted a video on social media in which they admitted to the murder. Local markets in the neighbourhood were shut down as a result of the murder as the traders demanded that the suspects be apprehended.

Assuring strict punishment for those responsible for the murder, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has condemned the incident and pleaded with the public to uphold peace.

उदयपुर में युवक की जघन्य हत्या की भर्त्सना करता हूं। इस घटना में शामिल सभी अपराधियों कठोर कार्रवाई की जाएगी एवं पुलिस अपराध की पूरी तह तक जाएगी। मैं सभी पक्षों से शान्ति बनाए रखने की अपील करता हूं। ऐसे जघन्य अपराध में लिप्त हर व्यक्ति को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा दिलाई जाएगी। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 28, 2022

“I condemn the heinous murder of a youth in Udaipur. Strict action will be taken against all the criminals involved in this incident and the police will go to the bottom of the crime. I appeal to all parties to maintain peace,” Ashok Gehlot said in his tweet in Hindi.

The Governor of Rajasthan, Kalraj Mishra called the incident ‘unfortunate’ and appealed to the public to maintain peace and harmony in the state. The Governor further mentioned in his tweet that the district administration has been ordered to take strict action against the culprits.

उदयपुर में हुई घटना अत्यंत दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। माननीय राज्यपाल श्री कलराज मिश्र जी ने जनता से साम्प्रदायिक सौहार्द एवं शांति बनाए रखने की अपील की है तथा दोषियों के विरुद्ध सख़्त कार्यवाही करने के निर्देश ज़िला प्रशासन को दिए हैं। — Raj Bhavan Rajasthan (@RajBhavanJaipur) June 28, 2022

Meanwhile, two ADGPs from Jaipur, one more SP and 600 additional police force have been sent to Udaipur. The culprits will not be spared, said ADG (L&O), Rajasthan.