Uddhav says Governor Koshyari is a 'parcel sent to Maharashtra via Amazon by Centre'

Former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has called Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari "a parcel sent to Maharashtra via Amazon by Centre", and demanded that Koshyari should be removed from the post for demeaning Maharashtra icon Chhatrapati Shivaji.
On November 19, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari sparked a political controversy after he called Chhatrapati Shivaji an ‘icon of old era’ while speaking at a convocation ceremony of Babasaheb Ambedkar University in Aurangabad.
Criticising the governor for his comments on Maratha icon, Thackeray said: "This governor who is a parcel sent via Amazon to Maharashtra by the central government, if they don't take him back within two to five days, a statewide protest or bandh will be organized."
