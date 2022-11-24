Uddhav says Governor Koshyari is a 'parcel sent to Maharashtra via Amazon by Centre'

Uddhav Thackeray said Central govt should take this ( Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari ) parcel back & send him anywhere. Incumbent Maharashtra governor should be send to senior citizens home, he is not liable to be governor of Maharashtra. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard

The Governor had made these comments at a function on Saturday where Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and NCP leader Sharad Pawar were present. “Earlier, when you were asked who your icon is, the answers would be Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose, and Mahatma Gandhi. In Maharashtra, you need not look elsewhere (as) there are so many icons here. While Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an icon of the olden days, now there are BR Ambedkar and Nitin Gadkari," Koshyari said on Saturday.

Following Koshyari’s remarks, opposition parties were furious. Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena and NCP demanded the Maha Governor’s resignation.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said that the party and people in the state “will not tolerate the insult of social reformers”.

National Congress Party has also said that they would give away a reward of Rs 1 lakh to anyone who would tear Governor Koshyari’s dhoti. NCP leader Ajit Pawar said the governor should resign at once. Raj Thackeray-led MNS also slammed Koshyari over his remarks on Shivaji.

BJP's stand

Clarifying the issue, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that Koshyari’s statement “has been understood in a wrong way and some other meaning has been derived”.

"Till the sun and the moon are there, Maharashtra’s icon will be Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and he is our hero. There is no doubt in anybody’s heart and even that of a governor regarding Shivaji Maharaj. Many meanings were derived from his statements. Even the governor is of the view which we hold,” stated Fadnavis.