Uddhav Thackeray loses control over Thane Municipal Corporation  

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray faced another setback after losing the Chief Minister’s chair a few days back as 66 out of 67 Shiv Sena corporators joined the Eknath Shinde camp. The corporators met Chief Minister Shinde at his official residence last night.

Thane Municipal Corporation is the first big win for Eknath Shinde after he captured the legislative party office, India Today reported. The Thane corporation is the most important municipal corporation after Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

Prior to this development, Thackeray had attacked Shinde and claimed that Shinde backstabbed him. He gave the comments while addressing the Shiv Sena workers. He told the media persons present at the event, “Shinde to whom I have given the responsibility of the party backstabbed me, while NCP and Congress remained with us. It is painful to see that those (MLAs and ministers) who won due to Sena workers and got everything has left him.”

A day after this comment from Thackeray, Shinde fired with a tweet in Marathi saying, “Autorickshaw outpaced Mercedes (car)… because this is a government of the common man.”

Some Sena leaders taunted Shinde as an “auto rickshaw driver” when he was leading the revolt against the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Shinde used to be an autorickshaw driver in his initial days.

Earlier this week, the Shinde government had also won the trust vote with 164 MLAs voting for the motion of confidence and 99 siding with the MVA whereas 3 abstaining from voting.

