UK MP says BBC docuseries on Modi is 'a hatchet job', doesn't represent views of the British govt

British MP Bob Blackman has said that the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "completely exaggerated".

“BBC does not represent views of the British government. The documentary is a hatchet job," Blackman said while speaking to News18. He added that the two-part series is a result of poor journalism.

In the interview, Blackman mentioned that the documentary is a “result of poor journalism, is badly researched, and completely unjustified". He further said that "China is trying to encircle India".

The controversial two-part documentary series 'India: The Modi Question' has triggered a major controversy in India over the last few weeks.

The documentary looked at PM Modi's tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat during the 2002 riots. It questioned PM Modi's leadership during the riots.

The Centre had ordered social media platforms Twitter and YouTube to block links of the BBC documentary. It said that BBC's two-part series as a 'propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative'.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price had said earlier that he was not familiar with the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that he was familiar with the shared values that enact the United States and India as two thriving and vibrant democracies.

Meanwhile, British PM Rishi Sunak refused to comment on the documentary when his colleague Pakistan-origin MP Imran Hussain asked him about his remarks on the documentary. Sunak without commenting on the series said he “doesn't agree with the characterisation" of his Indian counterpart in the UK's parliament.

Before his take on the BBC documentary, Blackman had vowed to educate people on the brutal genocide and the atrocities on Kashmiri Pandits that forced them to flee their homes in 1990.

"The room was packed as I and other dignitaries commemorated 33 years since the #KashmiriPandits genocide. We will continue to educate people on the brutal genocide and the atrocities that forced so many from their homes in 1990,” Conservative Member of Parliament for Harrow East had tweeted.

