UK to review Indian High Commission’s security; will ensure safety of staff, it says

The UK is reviewing the Indian High Commission’s security following the attack by pro-Khalistani groups. UK’s foreign secretary James Cleverly, calling the attacks ‘unacceptable acts of violence’ said that the security at the Indian mission will be reviewed.

“We are working with the Metropolitan Police to review security at the Indian High Commission, and will make the changes needed to ensure the safety of its staff as we did for today’s demonstration. We will always take the security of the High Commission, and all foreign missions in the UK, extremely seriously, and prevent and robustly respond to incidents such as this,” said Cleverly.

The statement comes after a massive protest outside the Indian mission at London’s Westminster, where protestors pulled down the Indian flag that was flying atop the India House, and replaced it with a Khalistani flag. The protests were against the crackdown by Punjab Police against Waris Punjab De’s chief, Amritpal Singh, who is currently absconding.

Cleverly also said that the police investigation is undergoing, and that the UK government is working closely with the Indian mission and New Delhi to solve the diplomatic tangle the protests set off.

“Acts of violence towards staff at the Indian High Commission in London are unacceptable and I have made our position clear to the High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami. The police investigation is ongoing and we are in close contact with the Indian High Commission in London and the Indian Government in Delhi,” Cleverly added.

India, miffed at the protests, summoned British Deputy High Commissioner Christina Scott to the Ministry of External Affairs.

India also said that it found the indifference of the UK in terms of security at the Indian diplomatic premises ‘unacceptable’. India also scaled down security outside the British High Commission and the envoy’s residence in Delhi.

On Wednesday, in response to the attack on the Indian mission, a giant Tricolour was unfurled at the India House.

Also read: Security barricades outside British envoy’s Delhi home removed after attack at Indian High Commission in London