Ukraine conflict: PM Modi speaks to Putin, reiterates call for dialogue and diplomacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin as Ukraine conflict raises, said Prime Minister's Office on Friday.

The two leaders discussed a number of aspects of their bilateral relationship after their meeting in Samarkand on the eve of the SCO Summit, including energy cooperation, trade and investment, defence & security cooperation, and other crucial areas, said PMO.

"PM Modi briefed President Putin on India’s ongoing Presidency of G-20, highlighting its key priorities. He also looked forward to both countries working together during India’s Chairship of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. They agreed to remain in regular touch with each other," a statement from PMO read.

In his conversation with Russian President Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's support for dialogue and diplomacy as the only means of resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

President Putin and Prime Minister Modi discussed their bilateral ties in the fields of energy, trade, and investment.

This comes on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly refusing to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin after the Russian president made veiled threats to use nuclear weapons in the war against Ukraine.

In October, the Prime Minister met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasising that there can be no military solution to the conflict and that endangering nuclear facilities could have disastrous consequences.