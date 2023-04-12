scorecardresearch
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy writes to PM Modi; seeks additional humanitarian aid

(Photo: PTI) (Photo: PTI)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reportedly written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking India's intervention in the Russia-Ukraine war and requesting additional humanitarian aid including medical equipment, according to a report by India Today.

Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova handed over the letter to Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi, during her four-day visit to India.

The two leaders had exchanged views on bilateral and global issues of mutual interest. Meenakshi Lekhi, in a tweet, stated that Ukraine was assured of enhanced humanitarian assistance. "Cultural ties and women empowerment also figured in the discussion," Lekhi wrote.

Meanwhile, Dzhaparova had described the meeting as "fruitful".

"I was glad to pass @M_Lekhi a letter from #Ukraine's President @ZelenskyyUa to Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi. As our countries India and Ukraine have mutual interests and visions, intensified dialogue on the highest level will be fruitful for our people and security in the world."

Emine Dzhaparova met Meenakshi Lekhi ahead of her address at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA).

Dzhaparova, while responding to a question after her address at the ICWA, said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would like to address the G20 summit in India.

Earlier, in a phone conversation with President Zelenskyy on October 4 last year, PM Modi said that there can be "no military solution" and that India is ready to contribute to any peace efforts.

Also Read: FM Sitharaman meets Saudi counterpart Mohammed Aljadaan; global debt crisis, G20 agenda discussed

Published on: Apr 12, 2023, 9:25 AM IST
