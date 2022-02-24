Ukrainian envoy urges PM Modi to support

Defending its land against the Russian invasion, Ukraine has urged India for support in times of crisis. "I don't know how many world leaders Putin may listen to but the status of Modi ji makes me hopeful that in case of his strong voice, Putin at least should think over. We are expecting for much more favourable attitude of the Indian govt," said Dr Igor Polikha, Ambassador of Ukraine to India, told ANI.

Polikha added that India should assume its global role. "In this case of an aggression by a totalitarian regime against the democratic state, India should fully assume its global role. Modi ji is one of the most powerful and respected leaders in the world," he added.

Earlier, today India had called for a complete de-escalation between Russia and Ukraine at the United Nations Security Council. TS Trimurti, India's permanent representative to the UNSC, said, "The situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis. If not handled carefully, it may undermine security. The security of all parties should be taken into account."



Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen."

Ukrainians have started fleeing some cities, and the Russian military claimed to have incapacitated all of Ukraine's air defences and air bases within hours. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared martial law, saying Russia has targeted Ukraine's military infrastructure.