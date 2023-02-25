Union minister Nisith Pramanik's car attacked with stones in Bengal

HIGHLIGHTS

Union Minister Nisith Pramanik’s car was attacked in Bengal

The police fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowds

The attack occurred when the Union Minister was travelling to the BJP's local office



In another instance of violent attacks in Bengal, Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik on Saturday alleged that ruling party Trinamool Congress supporters attacked his convoy with stones at Dinhata in West Bengal’s Coochbehar district, reported news agency PTI.



The TMC supporters allegedly threw stones at the minister's car, which led to damage to the front windscreen. The minister was also shown black flags as well.



"If a minister is not safe, you can imagine the plight of the common man. The incident shows the state of democracy in Bengal," Pramanik, who is an MP from Cooch Behar, said.



If local reports are to be believed, the crowd was angry at Pramanik for the alleged killing of a tribal by the Border Security Force (BSF), which comes under the Home Ministry. He is a minister of that department.



At a rally which was held in Cooch Behar recently, Trinamool Party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee criticised Pramanik for allegedly not doing enough for the development of tribals.



Meanwhile, BJP West Bengal spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya told PTI, “if a central minister’s car is attacked in this manner, then think about the security of the common people in the state".



The Trinamool Congress had recently announced that it would protest against Pramanik. Trinamool leader Udayan Guha said that Pramanik will only be welcomed with black flags.

Trinamool Congress leader Jaiprakash Majumdar, while reacting to this, said BJP leaders like Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari are instigating the saffron party workers to disrupt peace in West Bengal. “These leaders should be brought to task first", he stated.

