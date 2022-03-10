UP Election 2022 Result: BJP edges closer to halfway mark

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured 202 seats, which is the majority mark, in the state of Uttar Pradesh (10:15 am). As the counting continues, Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party has bagged 80 seats. The BSP and the Congress are leading in 4 and 5 seats each, according to IndiaToday dashboard.

The Election Commission (EC) has deployed over 50,000 officials for counting of votes at nearly 12,000 halls across UP. Officials said COVID-19 guidelines will be followed during the counting exercise that will begin at 8 am in the states.

Counting of votes began in India’s most populous state -- Uttar Pradesh – for 403 seats at 8 am today. The Election Commission of India is uploading the initial trends on its official website – results.eci.gov.in.

One can also check the results for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on the State Election Commission (SEC) portal – sec.up.nic.in and also use the Voter Helpline App for the same.

The Election Commission (EC) has deployed over 50,000 officials for counting of votes at nearly 12,000 halls. Officials said that all COVID-19 guidelines will be followed during the counting exercise that will begin at 8 am in the states.

Total 690 seats are up in Uttar Pradesh (403), Punjab (117), Uttarakhand (70), Goa (40) and Manipur (60).

The UP elections are significant as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an MP from Varanasi in the state.

Also Read: Punjab election result: AAP crosses halfway mark in Punjab

Also Read: Elections 2022: Counting of votes begins in UP, 4 other states; what to expect