UP elections: Yogi Adityanath takes early lead in Gorakhpur Urban

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is leading in his home constituency – Gorakhpur Urban-- with a humongous vote share and massive number of votes. As per the Election Commission of India’s trends as of 11:25 am, CM Adityanath has secured 16,569 votes and commands a 70.37 per cent vote share.

The closest competitor is Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla from Samajwadi Party with 2,480 votes and 16.44 per cent vote share.

Other candidates from the constituency are Chandra Shekhar (Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), Ajai Shanker Srivastava (Anarakshit Samaj Party), Dr Chetna Pandey (Congress), Vijay Kumar Srivastava (AAP) among others.

Meanwhile, the BJP is set for a strong win as the saffron party has secured 266 seats, which is way past the halfway mark of 202, as per the India Today dashboard (11:25 am). The closest competitor is Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party with 120 seats.

The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party has 6 seats under its belt whereas the grand old Congress has only 3 seats.

Counting of votes in 403 seats across India’s most populous and politically important state began at 8 am today. The Election Commission of India is uploading the initial trends on its official website – results.eci.gov.in.

