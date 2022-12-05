scorecardresearch
UP govt. tables supplementary budget for FY 2022-23

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented the demands for supplementary grant of Rs 33,76,954.67 lakh for the financial year 2022-23 in the House.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday presented the supplementary budget for the financial year 2022-23 in the state assembly on the first day of the winter session of the state legislature.

This includes a Revenue Account of Rs 13,75,684.28 lakh and capital account of Rs 20,01,270.39 lakh.

After presenting the supplementary budget, proceedings of the house were adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday. 

Published on: Dec 05, 2022, 4:04 PM IST
Posted by: Tarab Zaidi, Dec 05, 2022, 2:19 PM IST
