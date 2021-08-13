UP man arrested for hacking into ECI website, creating fake IDs

The Uttar Police police has arrested a 24-year-old man here for allegedly hacking into the Election Commission of India (ECI) website and creating hundreds of fake voter IDs, officials said Friday.

Vipul Saini, who has a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) degree, was arrested Thursday from Nakur town's Maccharhedi village in Saharanpur district.

During initial investigation, police found that Saini worked at the behest of a person named Armaan Malik from Madhya Pradesh, and created over 10,000 fake voter IDs over three months.

Saharanpur Senior Superintendent of Police S Channappa told PTI that Saini was paid Rs 100-200 per ID and when his bank account was examined after the arrest, the police found Rs 60 lakh deposited in it.

The account was immediately freezed.

Police are investigating the source of the money and trying to find more details about Malik, who, Saini said, used to send him details of the day's work.

Police has seized two computers from Saini's home.

Police also said authorities in Delhi will now seek court's permission to take him to the national capital for further probe.

It will also be probed if he is linked to anti-national or terrorist forces, they said.

According to police, Saini completed his BCA from Gangoh village in Saharanpur district. His father is a farmer.

Also Read: EC makes negative RT-PCR report or two COVID-19 vaccine doses mandatory to enter counting centres

Also Read: UP bans gatherings of over 50, animal sacrifice at public areas on Bakrid