UP Election 2022: How to check your name in the voter list

Polling for the first phase of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh has begun and is on in full swing. Voting began at 7:00 am and will last till 6:00 pm in 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of UP. Around 2.28 crore voters – 1.24 crore men and 1.04 crore women are eligible to exercise their right in the first phase. Districts where voting will take place today are Agra, Aligarh, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Mathura, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Shamli.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also urged the people of Uttar Pradesh to exercise their right to franchise today while being mindful of COVID-appropriate behavior. The Prime Minister tweeted, “Today is the first phase of voting in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. I request all the voters to participate enthusiastically in this holy festival of democracy by following the rules of COVID. Remember- Vote first, then refreshments!”

उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव में आज पहले चरण की वोटिंग है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे कोविड नियमों का पालन करते हुए लोकतंत्र के इस पावन पर्व में बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लें। याद रखना है- पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 10, 2022

Here’s how to check your name on the voter list



Voters can search their details on the National Voters’ Service Portal (NVSP) -- electoralsearch.in -- using their details, EPIC number (voter ID number) or through the Voter Helpline App.



Searching voter details on NVSP using details



• Enter details like your name, father’s/husband’s name and age

• Select the state in the drop down list

• Enter district, assembly region. This, however, is optional

• Fill in the captcha code and search

Search using EPIC number



• Enter EPIC number or Voter ID number

• Select the state in the drop down list

• Fill in the captcha code and search

Search through Voter Helpline App



• Download the Voter Helpline App from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store

• On downloading the app, voters get the option of searching their name in the voters list

• Post this, users get the options to search using EPIC number, details and bar code

• Easiest way to search is by using the search by EPIC number

