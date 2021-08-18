'Wait for increase in petrol, diesel prices': Chidambaram hits out at govt over LPG price hike

Congress leader and former union minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday slammed the government for Rs 25 hike in LPG cylinder price, saying now that the Parliament session is over, the government will increase the prices of petrol and diesel every other day.



Oil manufacturing companies on Wednesday increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 25. Earlier, cooking gas rates were hiked by Rs 25.50 in July, while rates were kept unchanged for May and June.



In a tweet, Chidambaram said the price of LPG cylinder has been hiked by Rs 265 in nine months. "Wait for the increase in petrol and diesel prices. They will increase every other day or every third day. Now that Parliament has been adjourned sine die, government will make merry."



The Congress leader also targeted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the rise in prices of petrol and diesel. He said the finance minister will blame the oil bonds for the rise in prices.



"Because FM thinks if nobody understands her, then, nobody will criticise her!" Chidambaram said.



Earlier this week, Sitharaman had targeted the Congress-led UPA government for oil bonds issued during its tenure.



Calling the oil bonds as "trickery" of the UPA government which is acting as an "unfair burden", the finance minister said, "If I did not have the burden to service Rs 1,34, 423 crore of oil bonds issued by the UPA, I would have also been able to reduce fuel prices."



The previous UPA government at the Centre had issued bonds to state-owned oil companies to make up for the difference in the artificially suppressed retail selling price of fuel and the cost. These oil bonds and the interest thereon are being paid now.

